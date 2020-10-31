Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak. The Prime Minister will also launch the seaplane service connecting the Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that today, all countries of the world need to unite against terrorism, no one can benefit from terrorism and violence. “Today, all countries of the world need to unite against terrorism. No one can benefit from terrorism and violence. India has always fought against terrorism,” Prime Minister said in Gujarat on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics…I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation,” he added.

He added that the way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags-off 'Ekta Cruise Service' – ferry boat service from Shrestha Bharat Bhavan to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. pic.twitter.com/dJ28oJhMgT — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Also Read: On Day 1 on his Gujarat visit, PM inaugurates key projects; visits Statue of Unity

Also Read: ‘Why are questions not being raised by Guv?’: Sena attacks BJP over Mungar firing

The Prime Minister further stated that 130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID19 warriors in their fight against this pandemic. “The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented,” he added.

Speaking about boosting tourism here, PM Modi said, “A seaplane service from Sardar Sarovar to Sabarmati riverfront will be started today. This will help boost tourism in this area. All these efforts are going to increase tourism in this area too. Tribal people are getting equal chances of employment. I congratulate the Government of Gujarat and the people of the state for these achievements.”

“Many new sites like Jungle Safari Park, Ekta Mall, Children’s Nutrition Park, Arogya Van have been launched here in Kevadia. In the coming time, on the banks of ‘Maa Narmada’, not only India but this place is going to make its place on the tourism map of the whole world,” he added. The Prime Minister also wished people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti today.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the country is establishing new dimensions of unity as Jammu and Kashmir has moved on a new path of development. “Today, Kashmir has moved on a new path of development…Whether it is the restoration of peace in the Northeast, or the steps being taken for development there, today the country is establishing new dimensions of unity,” said PM Modi.

“Sardar Patel gave the present form to India by making the diversity of the country, power of free India by uniting the hundreds of princely states of the country. In 2014, we all started celebrating his birthday as a festival of the unity of India,” he added.

The Prime Minister continued saying that the entire country is paying reverence to the Iron Man of the country, Sardar Patel today. “Today, once again, this country is repeating its pledge for the progress of the country under Sardar Patel’s guidance,” he added.

“The country has also seen the expansion of the ‘Yagna’ to restore the cultural glory of India by Sardar Patel by rebuilding Somnath, in Ayodhya. Today, the country has witnessed the Supreme Court’s decision on the Ram temple and is also seeing the grand Ram temple being built,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further said only a self-sufficient country can be confident of its progress as well as its security. “Therefore, today the country is moving towards becoming self-sufficient in the field of defense as well. Not only this, India’s views and attitudes have also changed on the borders,” said PM Modi.

“Today those eyeing the land of India are getting a befitting reply. Today’s India is building hundreds of kilometers of roads, dozens of bridges, many tunnels on the borders. Today’s India is fully prepared to protect its sovereignty and honor,” he added. Amidst these efforts, there are many challenges which India, and the whole world, are facing today, PM Modi stated.

Prime Minister Narendra witnessed the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ parade on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Parade in its tableau included National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) vehicles–Medical First Respondent (MFR), Flood Water Rescue (FWR) vehicle, Border Security Force’s (BSF) Mine Protected Vehicle (MPV) and Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Critical Response Vehicle. CRPF Women Warriors’ also performed a rifle drill while the Department of Sports Youth and Cultural Affairs, Gujarat State performed a cultural dance.

The Prime Minister also administered the Rashtriya Ekta Pledge here. Earlier today, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March, to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950.