The January 10, 2019 resolution passed by the Supreme Court collegium of 5 judges that recommended Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna of the Delhi High Court to be elevated to the top Court has set off a series of sharp reactions from a section of judges. At least 4 retired senior judges have raised objections, while one of them Justice Kailash Gambhir, former judge of Delhi High Court, has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, saying the Collegium resolution, especially on elevating Justice Khanna, is “appalling and outrageous”.

Former Justice Gambhir has urged the President to ensure the credibility and independence of the judiciary and not commit a historical blunder.

On January 10, new Collegium, after the retirement of Justice Madan Lokur, met and and decided to elevate Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dinesh Maheshwari, dropping Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who had been recommended for the Supreme Court by the Collegium on December 12.

Major concerns are being raised about the name of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, whose elevation to the top court will supersede 32 judges including Chief Justices of several High Courts. The judges have opposed the move saying it casts apprehensions on the intellect, merit and integrity of the superceded judges.

In the letter to the President, Justice Gambhir pointed to the unprecedented press conference held by then senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, including current CJI Dipak Misra to point towards certain problems in the institution. At the time, the letter said, the judges had said unless the institution is preserved, “democracy will not survive in this country”.

Alluding to the incident, Justice Gambhir said that the top court is facing a greater challenge now, asserting that the once vibrant judiciary may not survive this time.

