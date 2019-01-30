Former Union Minister Shahi Tharoor on Wednesday sparked a Twitterstorm after he took a dig at Yogi Adityanath's holy dip into the Sangam. CM Yogi also chaired first ever cabinet meeting in Prayagraj before going to the Sangam. Reacting sharply to Tharoor's tweet, Smriti Irani said that his remark was tantamounts to a religious slur.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, and his holy dip at Kumbh Mela. In a rare Hindi tweet, former Union Minister said that Yogi wants to keep Ganga clean and also wants to wash sins in the Sangam. “You want to keep the Ganga clean and also wash your sins here. Everyone’s naked in the Sangam. Jai Ganga maiyya,” Tharoor tweeted.

However, his tweet prompted many BJP leaders to slam him, including Union Minister Smriti Irani who said that his remark was tantamounts to a religious slur. Irani also raked up the controvery regarding Rahul Gandhi’s religion saying Congress President Rahul Gandhi wears ‘janeu’ (sacred thread) only around the elections.

गंगा भी स्वच्छ रखनी है और पाप भी यहीं धोने हैं। इस संगम में सब नंगे हैं!

जय गंगा मैया की! pic.twitter.com/qAmHThAJjD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 29, 2019

Her party colleague and UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that Tharoor doesn’t know the importance of Kumbh. “The atmosphere he’s in, the culture he has been brought up in, he doesn’t understand this. You people have committed a lot of misdeeds, take a holy dip in Kumbh and you might be able to repent for your sins.”

Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held the cabinet meeting for the first time outside Lucknow and went for a holy dip in the Sangam. After the meeting, the UP cabinet also watched Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ while CM Yogi announced exemption of state GST for the movie.

