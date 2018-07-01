Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over online trolls being faced by women in the country, the Congress party in a new video posted on its Twitter page shows women raising the issue and asking the prime minister what is he doing to these trolls targeting the women, abusing them with rape threats. The Congress party further targets PM on the issue of job creation and rising fuel prices.

Using social media as a tool to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress has posted a new video, based women being trolled on social networking sites in the country while the Prime Minister celebrates #SocialMediaDay and advocating its benefits in this of technology. In the new video, posted on Congress party’s official Twitter handle, women are asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi of what he has done to stop trolling faced by them on social media. In the more than 2-minute long video, women have highlighted issues like “sanghi” trolling them and spewing words of venom. Highlighting the fact that most of these online trollers are followed by him, women have asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be a real PM and unfollow them all.

Rasing the issue of trolling on social media day, the video further highlights abuses being faced by women on social media platforms when they criticise the government. They have also raised the issue of rape threats to their mothers when they talk about the safety of women in the country. Women further ask this question from the Prime Minister that what these trollers would get by doing all this.

Throwing light upon other issues to slam the government, the video posted by Congress further targets the Prime Minister for not speaking on the job situation in the country or rising fuel prices. However, when they have to troll people, then it seems they have mastered in this act.

Tired of online trolls, the women (and a few men) of the Congress social media team have put together a video making a collective plea to the Prime Minister @narendramodi this Social Media Day. Do watch 😀 #PrimeMinisterUnfollowTrolls pic.twitter.com/w7P7DPOIIN — Congress (@INCIndia) June 30, 2018

Women ask PM that does he see what the country has come to and ask him to be real PM and unfollow those who troll and abuse women in the country.

Earlier on social media day observed on June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared greetings and said, “The world of social media has played a key role in democratising our discourse and giving a platform to millions of people around the world to express their views and showcase their creativity. I would particularly like to congratulate my young friends for their innovative usage of social media. Their frank method of conveying opinions is extremely endearing. I urge youngsters to continue expressing and discussing freely.”

