The NSSO report states that in 2011-12, the unemployment rate was at 2.2% and this year it shot up to 6.1%.

The National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO) report that revealed the unemployment rate in 2017-18 to be at a 45-year-high of 6.1% has provided enough firepower to the resurgent election machinery of Congress to drive home the unemployment issue in the general election year. In what seems to be the start, the Congress party has come up with poster wherein they have placed two pictures side by side, one of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and the other with PM Modi’s face with the name “Steals Jobs”.

It all started after the NSSO report was published by the national daily, Business Standard which stated that it was not released despite being verified by the National Statistical Commission in December.

The report states that in 2011-12, the unemployment rate was at 2.2% and this year it shot up to 6.1%. For the youth unemployment, the report says that it’s at “astronomically high” levels of 13 to 27%.

The report has courted more controversy due to the quitting of two members of the National Statistical Commission, including its acting chairman PC Mohanan.

While speaking to a media house, PC Mohanan said that he felt sidelined and not taken seriously and that’s why he called it quits.

