A meat supplier named Lukman was attacked by an unidentified mob of ‘cow vigilantes’, the Haryana police has arrested a man named Pradeep Yadav. The victim is currently hospitalized as his condition is severe.

A day after an unarmed man was attacked brutally with hammers and sticks over suspicions of smuggling beef, the Haryana police has made its first arrest in the case. After a meat supplier was attacked by an unidentified mob of ‘cow vigilantes’, the Haryana police has arrested a man named Pradeep Yadav. On the evening of Eid, August 1, almost a dozen bikers who suspected the truck driver of smuggling beef attacked the man in broad daylight as hapless onlookers gaped in horror.

On the eve of Eid, around 9 p.m, not far way away from the national capital and the skyscrapers in Gurgaon, a group of cow vigilantes chased a truck for about 8 kms on Sohna road as they suspected the driver was carrying meat illicitly. Some bikers surrounded Nuh resident Lukman, the truck driver who was going to deliver meat in Sadar Bazar area. They then beat up the driver brutally with hammers and sticks.

The victim is hospitalized currently and is being treated, his condition is quite severe. He was rushed to Civil Hospital but was referred to Artemis Hospital later. The police has sent the meat for testing in a lab to know if it was cow meat or buffalo meat, as claimed by the vehicle owner. A video was recorded at the time of this incident which shows the faces of the accused assailants.

Also read: Andhra’s three capital bill gets governor’s nod, ‘Committed to Amaravati’, says state BJP

Also read: Ram Mandir Bhoomipujan preparedness: Yogi to visit Ayodhya on August 2nd

The culprits ran away as they saw the police after committing this heinous crime. Rohtash, the investigating sub-inspector said that an FIR has been registered at Badshahpur police station. Police is currently investigating from all angles and conducting raids to nab the unidentified accused.

The vehicle owner informed that no beef was present inside the truck. He assured that the meat present inside the truck was of buffalo.

Also read: Biggest one day spike in Covid cases, 57,000 cases reported for the first time in 24-hrs