At least one child is reportedly dead and 12 other children are injured after a school van turned turtle in Hamirpur’s Kurara. The driver of the van also succumbed to injuries. The incident took place on January 15. According to initial reports, how the accident took place or how the driver lost its control. While one child is dead and several others are injured, the concerned authorities monitoring the situation are making to efforts to provide medical relief to the injured children. This is the second tragedy in the past two days when the lives of students were at risk.

Earlier on January 13, a boat with 40 school children on board capsized around 2 nautical miles from the sea-shore at Dahanu Parnaka Beach, Maharashtra. It was reported that at least 4 children lost their lives while 32 were rescued who were on board when the boat capsized. As the rescue operations were underway, Coastguard PRO while speaking on the incident had said, “Have diverted ships which were at sea and ships are also sailing from Mumbai. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near to Dahanu) have also been launched.”

According to some reports, around 4 school children are reportedly dead while some media reports say that no school children have died, but 32 are missing and 8 are missing. Meanwhile, according to a leading daily, speaking on the incident, Superintendent of Police said, “There was an incident of boat capsize at Dahanu Parnaka Beach. A boat carrying around 40 children capsized at 11.30AM. So far 32 children are rescued. Remaining are still missing. The search operation is going on. All our local officers and staff are on the spot. Rescue teams from other departments are also there.”