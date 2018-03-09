On Thursday night, at least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a major fire broke out in a private chemical manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Tarapur MIDC area. According to Palghar Control police official Pramod Pawar, the blast occurred around 11.15 PM in the chemical company's plant here. The blast, cause of which is not yet clear was so deafening that it was heard in a radius of 10 km, and houses and buildings were shaken.

At least three people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries after a major fire broke out in a private chemical manufacturing company in Maharashtra’s Tarapur MIDC area on Thursday. As per reports, the rumbling sound of the blast echoed in 8-10 kilometre radius as vibrations were perceived by the locals of Palghar town. Based on the earlier reports, one security personnel died and several other factory workers were severely injured in the aftermath of the fatal explosion in Tarapur MIDC area. The tragic incident happened when many were preparing to retire for the night.

According to Palghar Control police official Pramod Pawar, the blast occurred around 11.15 PM in the chemical company’s plant here. Earlier, there were no immediate reports of casualties in the incident afirefightingng efforts were taken up by the concerned authorities immediately. “The blast, cause of which is not yet clear was so deafening that it was heard in a radius of 10 km, and houses and buildings were shaken,” Pramod Pawar was quoted as saying news agency IANS. The blast, prima facie is suspected to have occurred in a boiler room and efforts were on to douse the fire in the factory precincts, the agency reported.

ALSO READ: Maersk ship with 27 members including 13 Indians on board catches fire near Lakshadweep Islands; 4 missing

As per the local eyewitnesses, the explosion sounded like a ‘huge bomb’. However, scared and shaken by the explosion, many feared it was an earthquake and hundreds rushed out on to the streets and sat there. Senior civil and police officials besides disaster management teams rushed to the spot. At around 5 AM, 5 injured people were taken to the nearby hospital. The massive blaze was still not doused off then and started engulfing neighbouring 3 companies.

ALSO READ: Maersk Honam fire: Search on for missing Indian sailor and 3 others

#Update: 5 injured people admitted to the hospital, Fire tenders on the spot. Fire still not doused off and spreads to neighboring 3 companies. pic.twitter.com/HQtymSQnJU — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

(With inputs from IANS…)

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App