On Sunday, 14 accused were produced before the Rohini Court. The court remanded custody of two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - to the police for one day.

The Delhi Police has arrested another accused in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti ‘Shobhayatra’ on Saturday. This takes the total number of arrests in the case to 21. Two juveniles have also been apprehended in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West Usha Rangnani. said, “One more accused has been arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. He is found to be previously involved in a robbery and an attempt to murder case under Jahangirpuri Police station.”

She further added, “An FIR has been registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 27 Arms Act dated April 16, following 20 accused persons have been arrested and 2 Juveniles in conflict with the law have been apprehended.”

On Sunday, 14 accused were produced before the Rohini Court. The court remanded custody of two prime accused – Ansar and Aslam – to the police for one day. The remaining 12 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.



