Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing an all-party meet on Wednesday to mark the beginning of 17th Lok Sabha in Parliament. Among many issues to be discussed/passed is ‘One Nation, One Election’ which the BJP-led NDA had always emphasized on during first tenure. The Prime Minister has invited heads of all parties for a meeting on June 19 to discuss One Nation-One Election.

Addressing media after first NITI Aayog meet on Sunday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said the Prime Minister has urged leaders of all parties to introspect whether the members of Parliament are able to fulfil people’s aspirations as their representatives and the manner in which last two years of the 16th Lok Sabha were wasted.

He added that the government has requested opposition and other parties for their cooperation in both Houses of Parliament. PM Modi has invited presidents of all those parties that have an MP either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha for the June 19 meeting.

This will be followed by PM’s dinner with MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on June 20 to build team spirit among all parliamentarians. At the NITI Aayog meeting, the opposition sought discussion on issues such as farmers distress, unemployment and drought.

PM Modi after the Sunday Niti Aayog meet had thanked leaders for their valuable suggestions before the beginning of the Monsoon Session. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addressing media had said that opposition wasn’t opposed to the bills that were in the interest of the people. He also called for early conduct of Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under President’s rule.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) head K Chandrashekhar Rao is yet to respond to PM Modi’s all-party meet invitation slated for Wednesday.

An all-party meeting is a customary proceeding before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure the smooth functioning of the house. Besides ‘One nation, One election’, other issues to be discussed in the all-party meet comprise celebrations of 75 years of India’s independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary to be celebrated this year.

