Holding simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies is a solution to prevent the country from being in constant election mode, said Law Commission in the draft submitted to Law Ministry. This comes a week after Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat categorically ruled out the possibility of holding simultaneous polls.

Amid debate over one nation, one poll in the country, the Law Commission has endorsed simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies in a draft submitted to the Law Ministry. In its draft report, the Law Commission has clearly said that simultaneous polls should be conducted. But on certain issues such as Tenth Schedule, federal polity and hung assembly, it has called for further discussion before making a final decision. According to Law Commission, simultaneous polls will save public money, ensure better implementation of government policies and help reduce the burden on administrative setup.

Recently, while addressing the nation in his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that talks on the simultaneous election are gaining momentum. Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat had categorically ruled out any possibility of holding simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies. He said without changing Constitution it is not possible.

