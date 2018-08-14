The opposition upped the ante on one nation one election with Mamata Banerjee calling it unpractical and Congress' Randeep Surjewala reiterating party's opposition to the proposal. BJP's Sambit Patra hit back saying BJP was in full support of the proposal. The recent war of words has come on the heels of CEC's apprehension of the proposal.

The Narendra Modi government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) are witnessing a baptism of fire from across the political sphere over one nation one poll proposal and the latest leader to slam the idea is none other than the opposition’s potential PM candidate of 2019 elections, Mamata Banerjee. The West Bengal chief minister blasted the Modi government on Tuesday saying that the proposal was not practical.

“It may be applicable for local elections. But, if tomorrow there is no stability & central government falls, how will the state government and central government go for elections again every time. Please be practical,” Mamata Banerjee was quoted by ANI as saying.

While the Congress’ Randeep Surjewala reiterated party’s stand saying conducting simultaneous elections will only mean to deprive people of choosing their representatives, BJP’s Sambit Patra hit back saying that the party was in full support of one nation one election.

“Congress has expressed its opinion in writing on this. We have said that conducting simultaneous elections will only mean to deprive people of choosing their representatives: Randeep Surjewala, Congress was quoted by ANI.

Earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Om Prakash Rawat proposed holding one election a year as an alternative. Rawat stressed that holding simultaneous polls would require the deployment of more manpower, especially the security forces.

From the time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of simultaneous elections to Law Commission of India calling for stakeholder’s discussion, the One Nation One Poll proposal has become a hot political topic.

Recently, BJP president Amit Shah wrote to the Law Commission of India, advocating for One Nation, One Poll and suggested that in a progressive democracy such as India, having separate elections strained the resources of the state.

