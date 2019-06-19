One nation, one poll: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his all-party meeting where he is likely to discuss the idea of conducting simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. However, several key opposition leaders have decided to give it a miss.

One nation, one poll: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday presided an all-party meet to pitch for one nation, one election proposal and discuss Niti Aayog’s proposal of developing aspirational districts. However, many opposition leaders are likely to skip the meeting including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK chief M.K. Stalin, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, BSP supremo Mayawati and NCP veteran Sharad Pawar among others. In the meeting, the prime minister will discuss his proposal to simultaneously conduct Lok Sabha and assembly elections with the Opposition leader.

While the ruling government claims that the move will save time and money, the opposition leader contended saying that it is against federal principles. The BJP is aiming to take all the parties on board as the implementation of the policy will require an amendment to the Constitution. This won’t be possible without a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament. Mamata Banerjee was first among others to register her objection.

Delhi: Inside visuals of the meeting of heads of political parties in Parliament, under chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi. JDU's Nitish Kumar, NC's Farooq Abdullah, SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal, BJD's Naveen Patnaik, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy & others present. pic.twitter.com/KYgEHRjAtv — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

In a letter to parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi, the West Bengal Chief Minister had demanded that the Centre should instead prepare a white paper for all political parties and give them adequate time for submitting their views on the matter. She said that the matter requires consultations with constitutional experts and election experts.

BSP supremo Mayawati registered her objection saying that if the meeting would have been about the Electronic Voting Machines, she would have attended. She claimed that conducting elections through EVM instead of the ballot paper is the real threat to democracy and the Constitution of the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu have delegated representatives Raghav Chadha and Jayadev Galla for the meeting.

