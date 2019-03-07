One of the two AMRAAMs fired by Pakistan F-16s shot MiG-21 Bison, another missed target: The report said that the American experts, who have assessed the wreckage, reportedly confirmed that the debris shown by the IAF could only be left from a missile that had missed the target. The reports have come at a time when Pakistan is continuously denying the allegations levelled against it by the IAF that it has used the American F-16 fighter jets during the aerial dogfight that took place on February 27, 2019.

A defense officer holds up a part of an air-to-air AMRAAM missile which was allegedly fired by Pakistani Air Force aircraft violating Indian airspace, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Indian Air Vice Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor said parts of the missiles which are carried only on F-16s were recovered within Indian territory. India said it shot down a Pakistani warplane, something Islamabad denied. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

On February 27, 2019, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) retaliated the ceasefire violation attempted by Indian Air Force (IAF) and fired two AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) targetting the IAF jets, a report in the Indian Express said. In the aerial dogfight, one of the AMRAAMs allegedly hit the MIG-21 aircraft operated by IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman while others missed its target and fell on the Indian side of Line of Control (LoC).

The missile is manufactured by American firm Raytheon, which claims it to be the premier missile in the PAF arsenal. The use of AMRAAMs is also questionable as it can only be fired from F-16 jets.

During a press briefing on February 28, 2019, IAF had shown the debris of AMRAAM missile and also clarified that one of it was shot down by the MiG-21 Bison piloted by Varthaman. During the dogfight, IAF pilot Varthaman landed on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He was later into the custody by the Pakistani army and was returned to India on March 1, 2019. Pakistan has continuously been denying the use of F-16 jets in the recent air strike with India as F-16 jets were meant to be used to “enhance Pakistan’s ability to conduct counter-insurgency and counterterrorism operations”.

