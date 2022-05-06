One terrorist was killed in an encounter between security personnel and terrorists in the Pahalgam area of Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district today morning

According to police, one terrorist was killed in an encounter between security personnel and terrorists in the Pahalgam area of Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district today morning.

Kashmir Zone Police issued a tweet stating that the battle is taking place in Pahalgam’s Srichand Top (forest area) east of Batkoot where one terrorist has been killed. The operation is underway.

Kashmir Police is on high alert since the last month.

A sudden rise in terrorist activities has been witnessed by the J&K Police. Following this, several encounters have been taking place in parts of Kashmir.

Earlier, on 6th April, one terrorist was killed in the Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. Later two terrorists in the Kulgam district were encountered on 11th April as well as two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter in J-K’s Baramulla on 21st April.

However, Kashmir Police is still operating in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir as we await for more information.