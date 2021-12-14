The troops have recovered one AK-47 and four magazines, said a press release from White Knight Corps.

One terrorist has been neutralised in an operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Behramgala, Poonch on Tuesday. Acting on specific intelligence, the troops have recovered one AK-47 and four magazines, said a press release from White Knight Corps.

This came a day after two policemen of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed while 14 others were injured after terrorists fired at a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Further details are awaited.