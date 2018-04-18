After BJP announced its second list of 82 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections, two seers were denied tickets. Sri Lakshmivara Theertha, the present pontiff of Shiroor mutt in Udupi, and Basavanand Swamiji of Sri Gurubasava Mahamane Mutt are disappointed as the BJP did not give them a ticket ahead of the elections.

While most of the candidates were not able to handle the heartbreak after BJP denied them a ticket in Karnataka, Sri Lakshmivara Theertha, the present pontiff of Shiroor Mutt in Udupi, has come against all odds. After being denied a ticket he decided to contest from Udupi as an independent candidate. Reports said that another seer, Basavanand Swamiji of Sri Gurubasava Mahamane mutt, a visually challenged man, was also disappointed after the party denied him a ticket. He was hoping to contest from Kalghatagi constituency in Dharwad district but instead of him, the ticket was given to Mahesh Tenginkal.

While Sri Lakshmivara Theertha decided to contest independently, Basavanand Swami took a step back and decided to concentrate on religious and social activities. “I am very hurt at being denied a ticket. I now understand politics is not meant for me,” Times of India quoted Basavanand Swami as saying. According to reports, the decision of Lakshmivara Theertha entering into contest could split the particular community’s votes. He said that he will file the nomination by April 21.

He said that he will focus on the villages that have remained untouched by development. Last month, the seer got into a controversy with his alleged comments against the seers of the Ashta mutts. Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections, both the prominent parties — BJP and Congress — have started facing the wrath of its candidates who did not find their names on the candidates’ list. While some of the candidates decided to contest elections as independent candidates, some of them broke down on camera.

On Tuesday, BJP released its second list of 82 candidates for the Karnataka elections. The saffron party is aiming to hold power in Karnataka after 5 years. With an aim to win 150 out of 224 assembly seats, BJP has announced Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate.

