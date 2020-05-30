One year of Modi 2.0: As his government completed the first year of its second term, PM Modi in a letter to the people of the nation listed all the achievements, big decisions and initiatives which were taken in his government. He also expressed his confidence in making India a global leader.

One year of Modi 2.0: Marking the first anniversary of his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote an open letter to the people of India on Saturday. He said that the nation took some historic decisions and has progressed in some aspects in the last year. He also admitted that the migrants, labourers and low-income group people have undergone tremendous suffering in the Covid-19 crises. Further, he also expressed his predictions that India would surely set a huge example globally in economic revival and will again surprise the world like it did in the battle against coronavirus in the beginning.

Considering his self-reliance strategy, he said that it is currently the need of the hour. It is important that during this crisis, the nation moves forward on its own abilities and there is only one way to deal with this is self-reliant India. Moreover, the Prime Minister also shared the various schemes launched by the government during the first and the second term along with various obstacles and challenges faced. He added that no doubt, this marks for a celebration but the present situations does not permit.

Counting on the achievements, PM Modi said that from 2014 to 2019, India’s stature has enhanced significantly. The nation has achieved financial inclusion, free electricity connections, free gas, and sanitation coverage. He added that currently, he is working to make India a global leader.

Also Read: Earthquake in Delhi, Gurugram: Richter scale notes 4.6 magnitude earthquake, Haryana’s Rohtak epicenter

Penned a letter to my fellow citizens. It takes you through the year gone by and the way ahead. https://t.co/t1uHcAKkAH pic.twitter.com/Ci8TImK3CU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2020

PM Modi writes to citizens on first anniversary of NDA 2.0 govt, says their affection has given new energy Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/o77HIp3bWQ pic.twitter.com/WMc7ruE4vh — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 30, 2020

Considering the current scenarios, PM Modi said that in order to fight back from coronavirus pandemic, the first and the most important rule is that people follow all the rules and guidelines given by the government, which is for their own safety. It is a long battle so a lot of patience is also required. He added that he won’t let the present and future of 130 crore people get affected or dictated by adversity.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App