Red Label Tea Ad Trolled on Ganesh Chaturthi: Twitterati heavy trolls a year old Red Label Tea Ad as Netizens believe the advertisement had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and it should immediately be removed from all the social media platforms.

Red Label Tea Ad Trolled on Ganesh Chaturthi: A tea can change the course of mood that’s what Indians believe in and for those, advertisement agencies develop such ads to trigger the emotions of Indians, but this time it went wrong, a year-old ad is trolling badly on social media, in which a Hindu man disagrees to buy the Ganesh idol from a Muslim craftsman but after having a cup of tea, his thoughts changed about Muslim and bought the Ganesh idol.

However, Netizens decoded the ad in a different way and heavily trolled the ad by writing stuff like, don’t teach us to be peaceful, we already are a peaceful religion, boycott all HUL products, while a woman holds a pamphlet which reads, Boycott red label who insult Hindus, Ganesh Chaturthi. Whereas, some had submitted a representation against ‘Hindustan Unilever’ at Kolhapur. With those sharp reaction on HUL, made #boycotthindustanunilever among the top five Twitter trends.

Netizens also appealed to remove the ad as it hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus. By looking on to the advertisement it clearly reflects the HUL’s advertisement strategy which is targeting 80% of Hindu population and tried to stir their emotion, as it is the necessary element for developing any ad to increase the value and sales of the product.

Check the post here:

#BoycottRedlabel who teaches hindus to live with muzlims with love! But somebody pls tell me, when do the Hindus don't live peacefully wid d peace loving community? Well somebody, pls go n teach muzlims how to live wid peace! @davidfrawleyved pic.twitter.com/Nj2o7riOfk — Mohan Gowda (@HJS_Mohan) September 1, 2019

Earlier in the Surf excel ad and today in Red label ad they are teaching the Hindus to be in peace and love Muslims. Is HUL interested in Marketing or hurting the feelings of Hindus?#BoycottRedLabel #BoycottHindustanUnilever pic.twitter.com/69zqzwo1sb — Vinay Danappagoudar (@Vind29) September 1, 2019

#BoycottRedLabel

Boycott all products of Hindustan Unilever Limited pic.twitter.com/mEsFeYEJlx — Nandakumar Prabhu K (@nandakumarprab2) September 1, 2019

The right example of this is TATA Nano ads which overnight became the most sellable car of India. In the past one month HUL surged 12% in the benchmark index after its June quarter (Q1FY20) earnings. Whereas, analyst belives in that H2FY20 HUL will pick up the pace.

