ONGC Fire: On Tuesday morning, a major fire broke out at the ONGC's Navi Mumbai plant in which 5 people lost their lives and several got injured.

A major fire broke out on Tuesday morning at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)’s factory in Mumbai on Tuesday. Reports say 5 people died and more than 8 got injured in the fire incident at the outhouse section of the plant. After being informed, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The local police also reached the fire spot to control the people and firefighters. Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar told the media that 5 people were rescued from the fire, out of which 2 were dead and 3 have been admitted to the hospital. If the sources are to be believed then still some people being trapped inside the fire.

Firefighters from JNPT, ONGC, Navi Mumbai and Panvel are working together and trying to douse the fire from last 2 hours.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a cold storage at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/V2HSCt58nJ — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

Sharing the latest information about the fire, ONGC, in a tweet, said, the fire broke out in stormwater drainage areas of Uran oil & gas processing plant early morning. ONGC fire services & crisis management team immediately reacted to it and started the operation to rescue people and douse fire.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a cold storage at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/RTqRROBdRG — Manoj Pandey (@PManoj222) September 3, 2019

The government undertaking said no impact has been created on Oil processing. The Gas has been diverted to Hazira Plant and the situation is being assessed.

Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGC ’s robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time. @PetroleumMin @PTI_News @pallab_ongc @ANI @CMD_ONGC — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is India’s largest crude oil and natural gas company, which contributes over 70 % to India’s domestic production.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App