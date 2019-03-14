ONGC Recruitment 2019: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. which has started its 2019 recruitment process for 4104 posts . The date of submission of online application form is March 14 2019. Check here for the other details.

ONGC Recruitment 2019: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has started accepting the applications for the post of Apprentice. According to the eligibility candidates can apply for the post on or before March 28, 2019.

Eligible candidates qualification and experience must be registered under the trade Apprentices Act 1961 and only the registered candidates are eligible for the posts. ONGC has the total vacancies of 4104 seats whereas the seats can be changed without the prior notice. Candidates can visit the official portal of ONGC i.e. www.ongcapprentices.co.in; www.ongcindia.com. These portal opens from March 14 till March 28, 2019. Eligible candidates should apply under a Sector, for a particular trade.

Eligibility Criteria for the available Apprentice Posts:

Candidate’s Educational Qualification:

For the post of Accountant : Bachelors Degree in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University.

For the post of Assistant-Human Resource: Bachelors degree (Graduation) in B.A. or B.B.A from a Govt. recognized institute/ University.

For the post of Secretarial Assistant/Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)/Draughtsman (Civil)/ Electrician/Electronics Mechanic/Fitter/Instrument Mechanic/Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance/Machinist Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)/Mechanic Diesel/Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic/Surveyor/Welder – ITI in relevant Subject.

For the post of Laboratory Assistant: B.Sc with PCM or PCB; ITI in Lab. Asst (Chemical Plant) trade.

Civil/Computer Science/Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical- Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering.

Age Limit – 18 to 24 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

Important Date:

Commencement date of submission of online application – 14 March 2019

Last date of submission of online application – 28 March 2019

Tentative date of Result/Selection – 1 April 2019

Document Verification – 8 April to 12 April 2019

Joining of Candidates – 15 April 2019

Candidates selection process for ONGC Apprentice Jobs 2019:

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained and Merit drawn

Application process for the ONGC Apprentice Jobs 2019:

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official portal only. The last date for submission of the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2019 is March 28, 2019.

The printout of the final submission of the online application form is important for the candidate.

