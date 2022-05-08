A terrorist from the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a local terrorist were caught in an encounter in the Cheyan Devsar district of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The altercation began in the early hours of Sunday.

The police officials confirmed that the LeT terrorist had been operating in North Kashmir for more than two years and was also involved in various terror activities. However, the other terrorist caught was a local terrorist.

Following the encounter, the Kashmir Zone Police issued a tweet, “One Pakistani terrorist (Haider) from the LeT terror group and a local terrorist are currently engaged in a shootout. Haider was engaged in North Kashmir for over two years and was involved in a number of terror-related acts, according to the IGP Kashmir.”

The tweet also mentioned that the encounter has begun in Kulgam’s Cheyan Devsar area. On the work, police and army.

Earlier on Friday, one terrorist was killed in an encounter between security personnel and terrorists in the Pahalgam area of Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district.