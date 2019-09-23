Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi government was procuring onions and will try to supply it at Rs 24 through mobile vans. Tenders have been floated for this, added Kejriwal.

Good news for Delhiites, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised to ration the soaring onion prices. At a press conference this evening, Kejriwal spoke on the recent increase in the price of onions and said the Delhi government will try to procure the adequate amount of onions and provide it at a reasonable price.

Kejriwal said there would be the deployment of mobile vans which will sell onion at Rs 24 per kg. Not just onions, but vegetable rates as a whole have gone up. The Delhi government has promised that the price and supply of not just onions, but all vegetables will remain steady.

He also spoke about ‘Mukhya Mantri Street Light Yojana’ which is expected to be implemented in the city under which 2.1 lakh street lights will be installed. These lights will be controlled by the sunlight sensor.

In the month of August, Kejriwal had announced water sop for Delhiites. The AAP government promised to waive off water arrears for residents having operational water meters at their homes. The announcement said that only those with operational water meters would be eligible for the scheme.

The scheme is applicable for bills till March 31, 2019, and it will continue till November 30. Water consumer under E, F, G and H categories, there will be 100 per cent waiver while for those under A and B category, there will be 25 per cent exemption from the total bill. As far as the C category water consumers are concerned, they will get 50 per cent exemption in the bill.

