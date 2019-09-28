In order to give big relief to all the onion purchasing consumers, the Delhi Government will start selling the onions at Rs 23.9 per kg from September 28, Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm in all the assembly constituencies. This statement was made by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference in Delhi. This has come after the skyrocketed onion prices.

In an effort to balance the rising prices of onions, Delhi government will start selling onions at Rs 23.9 per kg from September 28, Saturday 10 am to 5 pm in all the assembly constituencies. While addressing a press conference on Friday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the onions will be sold at 400 fair price (ration) shops and 70 mobile vans between 10 am to 5 pm in all the assembly constituencies from Saturday. This means one person will be able to buy a maximum of 5 kg.

Chief Minister further adds for purchasing onions no ID cards will be required and he had hoped that people will be honest and purchase onions only for the consumption.

Prior to this, the government had planned to sell onions at the controlled rate from October 3. However, with the growing anxiety among the consumers of rising prices, the government decided to sell it a the lower prices without any delay.

Presently, the onions are being sold at Rs 60-80 and over the next five days, Delhi government had decided to obtain onions from the Centre BUffer Stock Exchange through NAFED and sell it at Rs. 23.9 per kg.

Further request for onions would be assessed on the basis of the sale and consumption of the onions in the five days. They would continue with this move till these prices stablise.

Giving details on the procurement of the onions from the Centre, Kejriwal said that Delhi Government will procure onions at Rs 15.6 per kg from the Central government. Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution have fixed the prices.

Two officials would be sent to Nashik in Maharashtra soon to conduct a pre-dispatch inspection of the stocks and ensure that the good quality onions are supplied to Delhi

For supervision, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain and the price stabilization fund committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary have been appointed to administer the implementation of the move.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App