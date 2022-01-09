e Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, the administration of the precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10.

The registration for ‘precaution dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 is now live on the Co-WIN platform, said Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission on Saturday. “The feature for online appointments for ‘precaution dose’ for healthcare/frontline workers and senior citizens (60+) is now live on Co-WIN,” he said in a tweet.



As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, the administration of the precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10. Union Health Ministry had earlier said that the senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor’s certificate or prescription at the time of administration of precaution dose.

India achieved a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150 crore mark on Friday. So far, 90 per cent of our adult population was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose.

With the administration of more than 90 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 150.61 crores till 7 am on Saturday. According to the Union Ministry of health release, India executed 90,59,360 doses in the past 24 hours.