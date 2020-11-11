The central government on Tuesday issues an order that stated that films and Audio-Visual programmes made available by online content providers will now be regulated by the Information & Broadcasting ministry.

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Government has issued an order bringing online films, audio-visual programmes and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In a notice, Cabinet Secretariat stated, “In exercise of powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 77 of the Constitution, the President hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, namely–These rules may be called the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Three Hundred and Fifty-Seventh Amendment Rules, 2020. They shall come into force at once.”

In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, in the second schedule, under the heading–‘Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Soochana Aur Prasaran Mantralaya)’ after entry 22, the following sub-heading and entries shall be inserted, namely–Films and Audio-Visual programmes made available by online content providers.

Also read: India, China agree on three-step disengagement plan from Pangong lake area

Also read: NDA retains Bihar, wins 125 seats while Tejashwi’s rise is curtailed at 110 seats

News and current affairs content on online platforms, read the notification. Until now, the digital content creators were free to post anything and were not being governed by any law or autonomous body.

Also read: As Delhi breathes poison, Govt vows strict action on those found burning crackers