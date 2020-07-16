Only God can save us, said B Sriramulu, Karnataka's Health Minister. He added that COVID cannot be wiped out without practicing social distancing, sanitation, and wearing masks.

Only God can save us, said B Sriramulu, Karnataka’s Health Minister, who also heads the state’s Covid-19 task force. On Wednesday, he struck a note of despair over the increase of cases. He added that COVID cannot be wiped out without practicing social distancing, sanitation, and wearing masks.

Instead of trying to calm the nerves of the people, he created a flutter among the general public after passing a fatalist statement. He responded to criticism about the state’s handling of the pandemic and said that stopping the spread was not in anybody’s hands.

To contain the spread of the virus, the B.S. Yediyurappa-led state government has imposed a week-long lockdown in its capital Bengaluru. It is trying to revamp its whole COVID-19 response.

The minister also said that Congress leaders are involved in political defamation at this time.

Congress state chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah accused the B.S. Yediyurappa-led state government of failing to control the coronavirus spread due to lack of coordination and differences between ministers.

Cases are doubling indiscriminately all over the world. All of us should be alert, said B Sriramulu.

Karnataka replaced Gujarat as the fourth-worst affected state in the country after Maharashtra (2.75 lakh cases), Tamil Nadu (1.51 lakh cases), and Delhi (1.16 lakh cases).

Karnataka has logged over 47,000 patients so far. The number of deaths in the state is past 900.

Karnataka was lauded earlier for keeping a check on the rise in cases.

