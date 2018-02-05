Tamil Nadu Cooperation Minister Sellur Raju has stirred a fresh controversy by stating that welfare schemes launched by the government will only be given to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cardholders. The controversial remarks by Raju that people can avail government benefits only if they have the AIADMK membership card. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam stated that the welfare schemes launched were for all the people.

Tamil Nadu Cooperation Minister Sellur Raju, who made headlines with his infamous ‘thermacol experiment’ to save the lake, has stirred a fresh controversy by stating that welfare schemes launched by the government will only be given to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cardholders. The remark by Cooperation Minister Sellur Raju comes after Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam stated that the welfare schemes launched by the government were for all the people belonging to the state.

The controversial remarks by Raju that people can avail government benefits only if they have the AIADMK membership card. While addressing a party event in the state Sellur Raju said, “The AIADMK card is like our life. Every party worker must get the card. Only if you have this card, you or your family will get help from the government.” The minister further added, “If you want help from the government you can only do it if you have this card.” The remarks by the Tamil Nadu Minister came in while he was speaking at a party event organised to enrol new members and renew membership of those who had completed five years.

Speaking on the issue of local body polls, the minister said that AIADMK is ready to face any polls. Earlier, while announcing the welfare schemes, Panneerselvam said all government welfare measures were aimed at benefiting the ordinary and poor people and all sections of society. He also added the benefits will be given to all irrespective of party affiliations. After the matter was reported, the Minister faced much criticism from Twitterati, with people terming it ‘nonsense’. Here is how common people reacted to a controversial remark by the Tamil Nadu minister.