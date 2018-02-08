Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that only party President Rahul Gandhi is capable enough of taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 general election. The Rajasthan unit chief added that Gandhi was forcing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be more accountable while it was trying to run away from answering big questions.

“Mr Gandhi is relentlessly taking on the BJP leadership for all its failures (and) that is giving a lot of energy and confidence to opposition forces. He is the only person who is going to be able to take on Mr Modi and mount a formidable challenge to dethrone the BJP in 2019,” Pilot told news agency PTI. The Congress leader further said that Gandhi’s quick attacks had caused uneasiness in the saffron party’s camp.

“It’s very easy to give a sermon and monologue but when you are asked questions on past performance, on data, on promises made, that is when the BJP loses it nerve. That is exactly what Mr Gandhi has been able to do,” the 4–year-old said. Expressing his delight with the victory in Rajasthan by-polls, Pilot said that the team will emerge victorious in Karnataka election as well. “I am sure two months later, we will win the Karnataka elections also,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi had lashed out at the grand old party blaming it for many instances in the history. His remarks, however, have not gone down well with the Congress.