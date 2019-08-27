Pakistan's former home minister Rehman Malik tagged UNO card game instead of United Nations Organisation and netizens trolled it over the internet. The memes of the accidental incident have gone viral over social media.

Pakistan Senator Rehman Malik seems to be the latest victim of making social-media blunders. He is currently facing a situation of embarrassment when he accidentally tagged UNO Card Game instead of the United Nations Organisations which is also known by the short-form UNO. The online users did not miss the Twitter bloomer and started trolling Pakistan’s former Interior Minister badly.

In the viral bloomer, Malik was sharing a tweet by Asian News International (ANI) on the present situation of Srinagar in J&K, after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in the state. Unknowingly, he tagged the popular card game UNO and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Netizens started making fun of the accidental act by Pakistan’s Senator and memes started floating over the internet.

@narendramodi @realUNOgame these are ur own leaders and hear them what they are saying about the brutalities in IOK https://t.co/Y9pxwbeT2v — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) August 24, 2019

For all those who missed out on this game, UNO is a multiplayer card game in which the players try to match colors and numbers and it ends with the least amount of cards remained in hand. It was the official Twitter account of the card game which Malik ended up tagging

Politics is a kind of game, but we never thought that it would be crazy as UNO. We are far from the resolutions of the conflicts but the US President Donald Trump discussed the chances of peace between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. PM Modi is presently in France for the G7 summit with US President Donald Trump where the leaders of the two large nations came across a conclusion that Kashmir conflict is a bilateral issue.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App