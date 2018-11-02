The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief on Friday expelled grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay from the primary membership of the party. Dushyant Chautala, who represents Hisar as a parliamentarian in Lok Sabha, has also been removed from the INLD's parliamentary committee, reports said.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief on Friday expelled grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay from the primary membership of the party. Dushyant Chautala, who represents Hisar as a parliamentarian in Lok Sabha, has also been removed from the INLD’s parliamentary committee, reports said. The INLD patriarch took this decision after he found his grandsons guilty of indiscipline. Digvijay, the younger son of Ajay Chautala, was the national president of Indian National Students Organisation, the student wing of INLD.

OP Chautala is serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted in the teachers’ recruitment scam. In the official statement, the INLD chief said it was not an easy decision as both are members of his immediate family. Some media reports have claimed that Ajay Singh Chautala, the father of Dushyant and Digvijay, gets out on parole on Saturday.

The party chief had earlier dissolved the party’s youth wing. As per the party’s internal inquiry, the INSO was found indulging in anti-party activities. Both INLD leaders were accused of indiscipline and hooliganism after a ruckus at a rally in Gohana.

The rally was organised on October 7 to mark the birth anniversary of Devi Lal, the former deputy prime minister of the country.

