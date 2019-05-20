OP Rajbhar, his son Arvind Rajbhar and 5 members of SBSP dismissed from Yogi Adityanath govt: Earlier, Rajbhar, while addressing a rally in Ratanpura area of Mau (Uttar Pradesh), had asked his supporters to beat up BJP leaders with shoes for spreading rumour against party candidate Mahendra Rajbhar.

OP Rajbhar, his son Arvind Rajbhar and 5 members of SBSP dismissed from Yogi Adityanath govt: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Monday dismissed seven members of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) including SBSP chief OM Prakash Rajbhar his son Arvind Rajbhar and five members of the party from their services in committees set up by Uttar Pradesh Government with immediate effect, reports said. Governor Naik accepted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s request and dismisses SBSP chief Rajbhar from the post of Minister for Backward Class Welfare and ‘Divyangjan’ Empowerment in UP cabinet with immediate effect.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office said CM Yogi Adityanath had requested the Governor to dismiss Rajbhar from UP cabinet with immediate effect. Rajbhar had earlier resigned from the

state Cabinet but his resignation wasn’t accepted.

On May 17, SBSP leader Rajbhar, while addressing a rally in Ratanpura area of Mau (Uttar Pradesh), had asked his supporters to beat up BJP leaders with shoes for spreading rumour against party candidate Mahendra Rajbhar. An FIR was filed against Rajbhar under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 171G (false statement in connection with an election) of IPC. Reports said Rahbjar has been critical over BJP for quite some time.

OP Rajbhar, on the other hand, welcomed the decision taken by Chief Minister Adityanath. He said, “The the CM has taken a very good decision. He formed the Social Justice Committee and threw its report in a dustbin, he didn’t have spare time to implement it. I request him to implement the Social Justice Committee’s report as quickly as he took this decision today.”

On March 19, 2017, Rajbhar had taken oath as a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath ministry as the minister of the Department of Backward Classes Welfare and the Department of Disabled People development. The SBSP leader is a member of 17th Legislative Assembly of Duddhi, Uttar Pradesh and he represents the Zahoorabad constituency of the state. He is also the leader of the Ekta Manch alliance, of which the SBSP is a member.

