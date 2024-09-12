OPD Services Cosed In Punjab’s Government Hospitals Amidst Doctors’ Protest

Doctor Hardeep Kaur said, "I think they (Punjab Government) have agreed to a lot of things, but we are waiting for confirmation of their return.

The Outpatient Department (OPD) services in the state have been completely shut down in government hospitals and health centres from Thursday due to an ongoing protest by doctors against the state government. Doctors organised a protest march at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, demanding that their issues be addressed.

Doctor Hardeep Kaur said, “I think they (Punjab Government) have agreed to a lot of things, but we are waiting for confirmation of their return. If we get a return notice from their side, we will be very happy and appreciative. Safety of women doctors is our top priority, and I believe the government should also take action on this matter because it is very important.”

According to reports, patients arriving at the hospital were visibly distressed by the sudden halt in services.

MUSR READ: Shimla Beopar Mandal calls ‘Bandh’ Against lathi Charge By Police On Hindu Protestors

The doctors have expressed frustration over the lack of written assurances from the government regarding their demands. They are calling for increased Annual Confidential Reports (ACPs) for government doctors, better hospital security, and more doctors to be hired. They warned that if their demands are not met, they will escalate their protest.

Dr. Abhishek Mangala said, “We had a meeting regarding the hartal, but no fruitful decision was reached. The government has not provided us with any written confirmation, so we will continue the march. This is our protest rally because our demands have not been met, and it will continue until they are addressed.”

“The OPD services are completely closed and will remain so until the government provides us with confirmation that our demands will be met”, he added.

The ongoing conflict between the government and doctors is significantly affecting the public, reports added. Patients who went to the Civil Hospital are anxious and upset by the closure of OPD services.

Previously, on Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the immediate removal of all photos of the RG Kar rape and murder case victim from social media and instructed that no punitive actions be taken against doctors who return to work by 5 PM on September 10. However, the court also warned that failure to comply could result in disciplinary measures against the doctors. Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra, commenting on the court’s directive, highlighted that doctors are facing threats.

In its decision, the Supreme Court also directed that necessary measures be taken to ensure the safety and security of doctors in hospitals. This includes providing adequate toilet facilities for both male and female staff, among other requirements.

(NPUTS FROM ANI)

READ MORE: AAP Fields Candidates From All 90 Seats In Haryana Assembly Polls