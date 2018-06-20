Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking at an OPEC seminar in Austria, urged the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to move towards responsible pricing of oil and gas that takes into account interests of both the producer and consumer.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday, urged the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to move towards responsible pricing of oil and gas

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday, urged the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to move towards responsible pricing of oil and gas that takes into account interests of both the producer and consumer. Speaking at an OPEC seminar in Austria, Pradhan said that global practices in oil and gas trade have become a hindrance to sustainability and are not contributing to energy access and affordability for common people.

Stating that geopolitical conflicts, both internal and external, sometimes result in a decreased output of some countries, Pradhan sought OPEC to step in and fill the gap to ensure prices remain sustainable.

Alluding to the increase in petrol and diesel prices in India, Pradhan said that global crude prices have gone beyond the threshold that could be controlled by the world, particularly India.

He said that India doesn’t favour the prices being as low as $30 per barrel but it also doesn’t support the prevailing high prices which are proving to be a hindrance in India’s development.

Cautioning against the current persistence of oil prices at the global level, Pradhan said it could lead to energy poverty in many parts of the World.

The minister further added that it was in the interests of the producers that other economies keep on track so as to ensure growing energy markets for themselves. Pradhan called this the key to energy sustainability.

The energy vision of India, Pradhan said, has 4 major pillars, Energy Access, Energy Efficiency, Energy Sustainability and Energy Security.

Speaking on the environmental aspect, the minister said that promoting biofuels, energy efficiency and moving to a gas-based economy have become India’s priorities as India demonstrates a very strong commitment to the Paris Agreement and has taken the lead in promoting the International Solar Alliance.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More