Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, through a series of tweets calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to bring together SAARC nations to combat Coronavirus, a humane and fas sighted step which will serve as an example to the world. This indicates India’s seriousness towards containing the viral outbreak, which recognises no border, but also the deep bonds of amity that India shares with the subcontinent, he further added.

Minister Pradhan further said that “I am confident that through this initiative of combined efforts of our medical professionals and researchers, we will be able to contain, reduce and eventually mitigate the effects of Covid-19 in the southeast Asian subcontinent. True to the Indian tradition of selfless service, PM declares the creation of a COVID-19 emergency fund and a contribution of $10 million to this fund. PM also called for developing best practises to prepare for future challenges and the creation of a common research platform for epidemic diseases within the south Asian region. This shows the mettle of a true visionary leader for facing a common humanitarian challenge.It is not just our neighbours comprising the SAARC nations but PM Narendra Modi has also proposed a link-up between the G-20 leaders to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App