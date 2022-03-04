In a bid of evacuate stranded Indians from war-ravaged Ukraine, 3 more IAF C-17 returned to India early morning today as part of the ongoing Operation Ganga. The aircrafts returned to the Hindan airbase carrying 630 Indian nationals, using the airfields in Romania and Hungary.

Meanwhile, a special IndiGo flight from Hungary’s capital Budaptest reached Delhi early morning carrying 219 Indian nationals. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik received the Indian students at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

As per reports, the Indian government has planned more than 80 repatriation flights under Operation Ganga to evacuate about 17,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine by March 10. These repatriation flights include 35 flights from Romania, 28 flights from Hungary, 9 flights from Poland, 5 from Romania and 3 from Slovakia, along with the C-17 planes deployed by IAF.

Union Minister VK Singh, who is in Poland, spoke to the media earlier today and said about 200 Indian citizens have been evacuated with each flight in the last 3 day. Some more flights have been scheduled and the government is trying to evacuate 800-900 students from Warsaw.