In a bid of evacuate stranded Indians from war-ravaged Ukraine, 3 more IAF C-17 returned to India early morning today as part of the ongoing Operation Ganga. The aircrafts returned to the Hindan airbase carrying 630 Indian nationals, using the airfields in Romania and Hungary.
Meanwhile, a special IndiGo flight from Hungary’s capital Budaptest reached Delhi early morning carrying 219 Indian nationals. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik received the Indian students at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
As per reports, the Indian government has planned more than 80 repatriation flights under Operation Ganga to evacuate about 17,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine by March 10. These repatriation flights include 35 flights from Romania, 28 flights from Hungary, 9 flights from Poland, 5 from Romania and 3 from Slovakia, along with the C-17 planes deployed by IAF.
Union Minister VK Singh, who is in Poland, spoke to the media earlier today and said about 200 Indian citizens have been evacuated with each flight in the last 3 day. Some more flights have been scheduled and the government is trying to evacuate 800-900 students from Warsaw.
Live Updates
130 Russian buses arranged for Indian students
130 Russian buses have been arranged to evacuate Indian students and other foreigners from Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Sumy to Russia’s Belgorod Region.
VK Singh speaks on Kyiv shooting incident
Union Minister VK Singh speaks on Kyiv shooting incident, in which an Indian student has been injured. He says that the Indian embassy had earlier cleared on priority that everyone should leave Kyiv, stressing that in the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone’s religion and nationality.
Indian student shot in Kyiv
An Indian student has been shot in Kyiv, while trying to escape Ukraine. He is currently admitted in a city hospital.