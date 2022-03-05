Operation Ganga, a mission to bring Indian nations back home, is its full swing. On Saturday morning, three C-17 IAF aircrafts, that took off yesterday from Hindan airbase landed back, having evacuated 629 Indian nations from Romania, Slovakia and Poland. These three aircrafts also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries.
As per schedule shared by the Indian government on Friday, 11 civilian have been scheduled to bring back more than 2200 citizens today. Out of these 11 special civilian flights, 10 would be landing in New Delhi and one in Mumbai. 5 of these flights will be originating from Budapest, 2 from Rzeszow and 4 from Suceava. Under Operation Ganga, over 10,000 Indians have been evacuated by 43 special civilian flights. 7 flights of C-17 have so far evacuated 1428 passengers and taken 9.7 tonnes of relief material.
As the evacuation operation continues, the future of Indian students, who were pursuing medicine in Ukraine and are now coming back home amid Russia-Ukraine war, lies in jeopardy. Taking a note of their plight, the National Medical Commission has allowed foreign medical graduates with incomplete internships to complete their internships in India, provided they clear FMGE.
Live Updates