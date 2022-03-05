More than 13,700 Indians have been brought back to India since the special flights began on 22nd February, 2022.

In a continued effort to safely evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine, about 3000 Indians have been airlifted today by 15 special flights under Operation Ganga. With this, more than 13,700 Indians have been brought back to India since the special flights began on 22nd February, 2022.

The number of Indians brought back by 55 special civilian flights has reached 11,728, while the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2056 passengers. As part of the operation, India has also sent about 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries.

Three C-17 IAF aircrafts , which had taken off yesterday from the Hindan air base, landed back at Hindan today morning, evacuating 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland. These flights also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries. Meanwhile, 5 civilian flights, including 5 from Budapest, 4 from Suceva, 1 from Kosice and 2 from Rzeszow took off today. Of which, all civilian flights except one have landed today. The flight from Kosice to New Delhi is expected to arrive late in the evening.

According to the schedule shared by the Government of India, 11 special flights are expected to operate tomorrow from Budapest, Kosice, Rzeszow and Bucharest, evacuating more than 2200 Indians back home.