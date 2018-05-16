In 2008 BJP faced a similar situation in Karnataka, it was three seats short of majority but circumventing the anti-defection law, then Janardhan Reddy managed to take BJP above the 112 mark of majority. The entire exercise came to be known as Operation Kamala and now a decade after, BJP need another similar opearation as it falls short of majority by eight seats.

Exactly 10-years ago, BJP faced a similar situation in Karnataka, it was three seats short of the majority and former minister Janardhan Reddy then worked out a method to secure the majority. Circumventing the anti-defection law, then Reddy managed to take BJP past the majority mark of 112. The entire exercise came to be known as Operation Kamala and now a decade down the line, BJP may need another Operation Kamala to form government as it falls short of majority by eight seats.

In 2008, Reddy and some other senior leaders had managed to make three Congress and four JDS legislators resign from their seats, allegedly by offering political and money power. The seven contested by-elections on BJP ticket, five of them won and took the party’s official strength in the house from 110 to 115.

There are already reports that at least five MALs of the Congress-JDS are missing, two of them apparently from the Bellary mining region to which Janardhan Reddy belongs.

There are also reports that BJP was trying to woo back four Congress MLAs and a couple of JDS MLAs who defected from the party just before May 12 elections.

Meanwhile, JDS leader HD kumaraswamy has met Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim to form government with Congress’ support. While talking to the media HDK said, “We heard that they are trying to do Operation Kamala now also. Let them try.”

This time around as well Janardhana Reddy hasn’t lost his prominence in the scheme of things. His brothers G Somasekhara Reddy and G Karunakara Reddy, who contested the 2018 election from BJP comfortably won Bellary City and Harapanahalli seats, respectively. According to a BJP legislator, BJP won several seats in central Karnataka because of Reddy’s operations.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App