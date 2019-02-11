Earlier, HD Kumaraswamy had released an audio tape of Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa allegedly offering Rs 25 lakh and ministerial post to JDS legislator Naganagowda Kandkur to topple the Congress-JDS government in the state.

Former Prime Minister HD and Janata Dal-Secular leader Deve Gowda on Monday told parliamentarians in Lok Sabha that ‘Operation Kamala’ started in Karnataka in 2009 and the BJP has been indulging in poaching attempts since then. JDS leader Deve Gowda requested the BJP to refrain itself from such operations that led to a political crisis in Karnataka. Holding placards saying BJP is killing democracy in Karnataka, say no to political horse trading, Congress parliamentarians from Karnataka including Mallikarjun Kharge staged a protest against the BJP government in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue inside the Parliament complex.

Congress leaders also shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. The BJP is likely to release audio tapes of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy purportedly demanding bribe from various MLC aspirants today.

JDS leader & former PM HD Deve Gowda in Lok Sabha: In 2009, in Karnataka, first time 'Operation Kamala' started. I request this government that this type of operation should not happen. Such a situation should not arise. pic.twitter.com/gyCxSRdsVw — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019

Earlier, HD Kumaraswamy had released an audio tape of Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa allegedly offering Rs 25 lakh and ministerial post to JDS legislator Naganagowda Kandkur to topple the Congress-JDS government in the state. Audio tapes and sensational allegations between the two parties have spiced up the political circles in Karnataka ahead of forthcoming parliamentary elections due by May.

Meanwhile, the Congress-JDS combine has alleged the BJP of bribing its lawmakers to destabilise the Karnataka government. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress said it would ask Karnataka Assembly Speaker to take action against four of its MLAs who did not turn up in the budget session that began on February 6 despite instructions by the party.

