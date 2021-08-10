Although dinner was hosted by Kapil Sibal, Other G-23 members like veteran Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad, party MP Shashi Tharoor, Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, P Chidambaram were also there.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s residence witnessed another show of G-23 leaders, where for the first time opposition party leaders got together at a dinner table. Surprisingly from those parties also who are not part of UPA, leaders like RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, Omar Abdullah from National Conference, Pinaki Mishra of Biju Janta Dal, Naresh Gujral of Shiromani Akali Dal, Sanjay Raut of Shivsena, Sanjay Singh of Aam Admi Party and leaders from TDP, DMK, YSR Congress and TRS were also present.

Although dinner was hosted by Kapil Sibal, Other G-23 members like veteran Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad, party MP Shashi Tharoor, Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, P Chidambaram were also there. Although nothing official has come out from the gathering according to sources.

The political agenda was clearly discussed at the dinner table that how to take on the current government. The sources told that Sharad Pawar extended support to the G-23 leaders and said that we are with you in terms of whatever you are doing inside and outside your party.

Interestingly as per the sources, TMC leader Derek O’ Brien said “we want to talk to congress, on the one hand, Congress fights against us in West Bengal, on the other hand, they want us to be on board with them here”. While BJD Leader said, “there are issues in which we feel that we can align with Congress but whom should we talk?”.

YSR representative said, “we are ready to forget the things in the past for the betterment of the country. At the same time, Naresh Gujral said we can be united on the farmer’s issue. Importantly Akhilesh Yadav and Lalu Yadav stressed on strong and united opposition against BJP while both leaders added that Congress should use the experience of leaders like Kapil Sibal.

The timing of the meeting is also interesting when the monsoon session of Parliament has few days left and opposition has tried to show the unity when it comes to taking on Central Government on the issues like Pegasus, Farmers Agitation, and Inflation.

But it’s more alarming for the Congress Party which is trying to showcase and built-up the leadership of Rahul Gandhi as the Wayanad MP is leading the front from the opposition and getting instrumental in opposition party floor leaders meetings in Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi hosted a breakfast for Opposition Party leaders at the Constitution Club in Delhi, a few days back and Congress Party had claimed in a press conference that it’s a picture of 2024.

However, the gathering at Sibal’s residence has been organized on a day when Rahul Gandhi is in Srinagar.