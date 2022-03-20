The leadership of Pakistan opposition parties has asked their parliamentarians to stay put in Islamabad to ensure their presence in the National Assembly session ahead of the voting for the no-trust motion.

Pakistan opposition leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the majority in the parliament and the nation would soon listen to good news. Addressing a graduates’ conference on Saturday in Peshawar, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) general secretary said that a total of 34 disgruntled Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had expressed their no-confidence in the Prime Minister, The Frontier Post reported. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leadership had lost its moral authority to rule over the country any more. He asked the Prime Minister to step down and announce a fresh general election for face saving, the media outlet reported.

Meanwhile, country’s National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session of the Lower House at the Parliament in Islamabad on March 25 for a no-trust motion against Imran Khan. “Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session of the Lower House at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday at 11 a.m,” Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, Imran Khan met Pak Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. It is being speculated that the meeting is Imran Khan’s attempt to bolster his ties with the Pak military and deep state that is believed to be the actual ruling establishment in the country.