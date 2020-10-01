Opposition parties alleged that Kerala Government moving High Court to quash FIR registered by CBI on the Life Mission scam was out of fear. They accused the government of trying to thwart the CBI probe as it has many things to hide.

The opposition parties including Congress and BJP alleged that the Kerala Government moving the High Court to quash FIR registered by CBI on the Life Mission scam was out of fear and accused the government of trying to thwart the CBI probe as it has many things to hide. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the hypocrisy of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been revealed. “For long, the Chief Minister has been saying that the government has nothing to hide in the Life Mission scam. So why is the government now so afraid of the CBI probe? The government is trying its best to thwart the CBI probe as it has a clear role in corruption,” he alleged.

Chennithala said that the people of Kerala will give due punishment to the Left Front. ” It is strange that the government is arguing that corruption should not be investigated. What is being done here is corruption and embezzlement of public money to cover it up. They should remember that the public sees the government’s efforts to cover up corruption,” BJP state president K Surendran said that the government is approaching the High Court against the CBI probe in the Life Mission corruption case out of fear.

In a statement, he asked why those who did not do any wrong be opposed to the CBI probe. “Why does the Chief Minister, who says that he is ready to face any inquiry oppose the central agencies in the matter of the Life Mission probe? The CM is afraid of the CBI probe because he has a lot to hide. Even Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said that corruption has taken place,” he said.

Further BJP state president said, “It is a shameful act that the government, which is duty-bound to probe the commission taken for housing for the poor, is spending people’s money to prevent an investigation into it.”

