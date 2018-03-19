When the no-confidence motion was presented earlier, it could not be accepted because of the constant disruption in the parliament. Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said that it could not be taken up due to the House not being in order. The motion needs support from at least 50 MPs in order to be accepted and with the current support, the number exceeds to 150.

YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will head into the Lok Sabha on Monday to move the no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi-led central government. Although both the parties will approach the lower house for a common objective, the opinions between them remain divided. In order to make sure of uninterrupted proceedings in Parliament, TDP has issued a whip to its MPs and directed them to attend the Parliament until the end of the budget session 2018.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, since breaking off the ties with NDA, has been relentlessly lobbying with opposition to get the motion accepted in the house. YSR Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Left and Trinamool have joined the bandwagon and will be supporting the no-trust motion, which was triggered after the central government rejected to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh.

On another hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has reiterated that the no-confidence motion against them will fall flat on its face as the ruling party boasts a clear majority in the Lok Sabha. After party chief Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh BJP president K Haribabu claimed, “BJP has got an absolute majority in Lok Sabha and we are ready to face any situation and discussion. All these parties coming together cannot harm Modi government, we are comfortably placed.

The total number of seats in Lok Sabha currently stands at 539, excluding the Speaker, and BJP alone has 275 members in it. The majority mark in the Lower House lies at 271. Although the no-confidence motion by the opposition might go in vain but dissent towards the ruling party speaks volume of how support to Narendra Modi is on a downward spiral.

