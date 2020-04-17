The government of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that it had imported one lakh testing kits from South Korea and its the first state to import and The CM takes care of everyone's health and the govt is going to test all the suspects.

The government of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that it had imported one lakh testing kits from South Korea and its the first state to import and The CM takes care of everyone’s health and the govt is going to test all the suspects. But the leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu has expressed serious doubts about the transparency of the CM dashboard and the entire data of the government and said there are thousands of COVID 19 cases in Andhra Pradesh. He termed COVID-19 health bulletins as ‘bogus and full of wrong claims’ because of the YSRC regime’s premeditated plan to give false reports to the Central government.

In a teleconference with the party people’s representatives and Mandal party presidents, Mr. Naidu said that the CM dashboard claimed 11,613 tests as having been carried out in AP day before yesterday but the figure was increased to 20,235 by yesterday. It claimed 8,622 tests as having been done in just 12 hours while health secretary said 16,555 tests were carried out. Whereas, the total capacity of the 7 labs in AP was only 990 tests per day as per the CM dashboard itself. Even the total 263 labs in the country could conduct just 27,256 yesterday but AP is claiming that 8,622 tests were conducted in 12 hours.

Mr. Naidu accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of releasing false reports on virus transmission which has created confusion among the people. The total concentration of YSRCP leaders was on getting lockdown lifted and getting local body elections held as early as possible but not on saving lives of people. The government has no right to play with the rights of the people. Ignorance of the CM is pushing the state into a serious health crisis.

the leader of opposition Naidu warned of a great disaster if the government continued to hide facts on Corona cases. The government’s failure was evident behind the deaths of Kurnool and Nellore doctors. The Kurnool doctor was famous as a ‘poor man’s doctor’ but now he became a victim due to infection from a patient on account of lack of protection. Medical grade masks and kits were grabbed by YSRCP leaders and workers while doctors and health workers are getting dangerously exposed to infections.

On the other hand, BJP too expresses similar doubts over the corona issue in Andhra Pradesh. the party’s State Unit president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana demands White paper for the treatment to the COVID patients in the state. He has written a letter seeking details of testing kits available and their additional supplies, quarantine and isolation centers and the roadmap for increasing their number. Lakshminarayana sought details of the steps taken for tracing those who attended the religious congregation at Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi and reasons for the government’s complacence in punishing the miscreants who attacked on-duty police and doctors. Another BJP leader Lanka Dinakar too expresses doubts and accusing that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Govt is hiding data to shift the state capital as soon as possible and for conducting the polls for Local bodies.

He further added that Union Government has allotted 1 lack testing kits to Andhra Pradesh out of 5 lack kits imported from South Korea, Which is highest testing kits served to a single state since 11 districts of Andhra Pradesh had declared as Red Zone Category out of 13 Districts. The dangerous situation exists in Andhra Pradesh has been identified by the Union Government as testing reports have been supressed by the Andhra Pradesh Government without a proper coordination among Chief Minister, Health Minister and Health Secretary.

Lanka Dinakar added ” Andhra Pradesh is the place in which highest number Doctors have infected Corona and Government is giving punishment against Doctors and other Frontline warriors who demand for masks and PPEs”. State Government priority is not fight against Corona, but Fight against Corona warriors

