Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak in the Rajya Sabha at 10:30 am in reply to the Motion of Thanks to President’s address. The first six sittings of Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget session have proved productive with the House recording productivity of 82.10 percent. During the sittings, the House witnessed a 15-hour debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the upper House.

As per the set norms, the Prime Minister speaks in both the Houses — Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha while making an intervening in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. However, the opposition parties are protesting in the Lok Sabha over the farm laws due to which the proceedings are washed away. No discussion could take place in the Lok Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha, over 50 MPs expressed their views for over 13 hours, they expressed their invaluable views. The PM started off by expressing his gratitude to the MP’s.

Also read: PM Modi slams global conspiracy to defame India, Twitter’s India Public Policy Director Mahima Kaul resigns

The PM said, “India is the land of opportunities. We are entering 75th year of Independence. We should celebrate it as the year of inspiration”. He added, “The whole world is facing many challenges. Hardly anyone would have thought that mankind would have to go through such a difficult period. The country which was counted in Third World is developing Covid vaccine for the world. It is a proud moment for the country that the largest inoculation drive is being conducted in this country”.

Also read: Uttarakhand Glacier Disaster: ITBP rescues all 16 people trapped in tunnel near Tapovan

 