Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Rajya Sabha today and will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak in the Rajya Sabha at 10:30 am in reply to the Motion of Thanks to President’s address. The first six sittings of Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget session have proved productive with the House recording productivity of 82.10 percent. During the sittings, the House witnessed a 15-hour debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the upper House.

India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio, smallpox. Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it. From those days, we're now here, when our nation is making vaccines for world. This increases our self-confidence: PM in Rajya Sabha

As per the set norms, the Prime Minister speaks in both the Houses — Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha while making an intervening in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. However, the opposition parties are protesting in the Lok Sabha over the farm laws due to which the proceedings are washed away. No discussion could take place in the Lok Sabha.

Our democracy is not a western institution. It's a human institution. India's history is filled with examples of democratic institutions. We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it's essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India's nationalism: PM Modi

In Rajya Sabha, over 50 MPs expressed their views for over 13 hours, they expressed their invaluable views. The PM started off by expressing his gratitude to the MP’s.

The PM said, “India is the land of opportunities. We are entering 75th year of Independence. We should celebrate it as the year of inspiration”. He added, “The whole world is facing many challenges. Hardly anyone would have thought that mankind would have to go through such a difficult period. The country which was counted in Third World is developing Covid vaccine for the world. It is a proud moment for the country that the largest inoculation drive is being conducted in this country”.

#WATCH LIVE: PM Modi replies in Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

