During his speech at the upper house, Ghulam Nabi Azad also said that it is the Parliament and the legislatures that have actually kept the democracy alive in the nation.

Ghulam Nabi Azad also said that it is the Parliament and the legislatures that have actually kept the democracy alive in the nation | Image for pic rep

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad while bidding farewell to 58 Rajya Sabha Members in the Parliament on Wednesday said that ‘this is vidai but not judai’. During his speech at the upper house, Ghulam Nabi Azad also said that it is the Parliament and the legislatures that have actually kept the democracy alive in the nation. During his address, Azad also cleared the air over the ruckus created in the Parliament on Tuesday which had lead to the adjournment. He said that they were protesting against the Parliamentarians who had disrupted the functioning of the house of Tuesday. Hitting back at the media reports he further stated that the protests were not against the chairman.

Claiming that his party and workers together have only worked for the development of the nation and the people, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Congress MPs were protesting against the issues faced by the people of the country and nothing else. During his farewell address, the senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad also took a jibe at former Samajwadi Wadi party leader Naresh Agarwal, who has currently joined hands with the Bahratiya Janata Party (BJP). Taking a dig at Naresh Agarwal, Azad said that he is the ‘kind of the sun that sets in one place and rises in the other’. As per reports, Naresh Agarwal had resigned from Samjwadi party after being denied the Rajya Sabha ticket. He said, “Naresh Agarwal ji ek aise suraj hain, idhar doobe, udhar nikle, idhar nikle udhar doobe. Mujhe yaqeen hai jis party mein vo gaye hain vo unki kshamta ka poora upyog karegi”.

Ghulam Nabi Azad started his speech soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ended his speech in Rajya Sabha. While speaking at the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, “Would have been good if you could have been a part of historic upcoming bills like the triple talaq bill”. He also said that all those who are retiring from the House today have their significance. He also said, “Each of them tried their best to contribute to the glorious future of this country. I wish you success in future.”

