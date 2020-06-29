As fuel prices in India continue to witness a new high, Congress on Monday has launched ‘Speak Up Against Fuel Hike’ campaign. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged everyone to share videos highlighting their plight on social media.

Just after a day of relief, petrol and diesel prices have again surged on Monday, causing unrest among people not just in the capital but also around the country. With a hike of Rs 0.05, the price of petrol has now increased to Rs 80.43 and the price of diesel has increased to Rs 80.53 after a hike of Rs 0.13. Agitated by the rising fuel prices, the opposition parties have now launched a scathing attack against Centre and hit the streets.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged people to join the ‘Speak Up Against Fuel Hike’ campaign. In a video shared on Twitter, Rahul has accused the Centre of looting people by increasing fuel prices for 21 consecutive days. Encouraging people to raise their voice, Rahul asked social media users to share videos of people disturbed by increasing fuel prices on their social media handles.

As a part of the All India Congress Committee’s mass protest, some of the states that are witnessing demonstrations include Goa, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat and Bihar. Earlier in the day, police detained members of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee protesting near IP College against rising fuel prices.

Ahmedabad: Police detains Congress workers protesting against continuous hike in fuel prices. Congress has called for a nationwide protest over an increase in fuel prices amid #COVID19 pandemic. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/O2ytYDCBsd — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Patna: Congress workers ride bicycles, bullock cart and horse cart as a mark of protest against the increase in fuel prices. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/uvcYPJd1sL — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Delhi: Members of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee detained by police while protesting near IP College against continuous hike in fuel prices. pic.twitter.com/2vLhaJruwo — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Bengaluru: Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rides a bicycle from his residence to reach Minsk Square, to participate in party's protest against the hike in fuel prices. pic.twitter.com/DTo8eMzwJR — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar has shared in a press note that the party office-bearers and all frontal organisations will participate in a two-hour dharna from 10 am to 12 noon near South Goa District Collectorate Office at Margao and in front of Deputy Collector’s office at Mapusa against rising of fuel prices. The protestors will ensure that that they maintain all social distancing norms and will be wearing face masks. This will be followed by a massive online campaign, wherein the party functionaries will share videos highlighting the plight of common man.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic followed by a countrywide lockdown, Oil marketing companies have been adjusting the fuel prices after an 82-day break from rate revision. Congress has critiqued this move as unjust and thoughtless.

