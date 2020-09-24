The Congress party is all set to launch its nearly two-month-long mass development against the BJP govt for passing the agricultural bills during the monsoon meeting of Parliament.The Congress will stage a nationwide demonstration from today to demand withdrawal of the agricultural bill.The decision was taken at a gathering of individuals from the assistant board, the overall secretaries and the state in-charges, said previous Union Minister AK Antony in a public interview.“This movement will conclude on November 14. The party will take the signatures of 2 crore farmers (against the bills) and hand them over to the President,” he added.The party has a target of collecting these signatures by November 14, Nehru Jayanti.

Senior party leader Ahmad Patel said the government has demolished the democratic system.’ The agricultural bills are neither in the interest of the state government, nor the central government, or the farmers’, he said.

“We raised our voice against this in Parliament. We will now take to the streets. The movement has been planned on the instructions of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We will go to the village level and get farmers’ signatures,” he added.

The Congress party has proclaimed these bills as ‘anti-farmers’ and three Rajya Sabha MPs of the Congress have likewise been suspended for the current meeting for causing ciaos in Rajya Sabha when the Agriculture Bill was passed.Congress association general secretary incharge KC Venugopal said ,’The PM is misdirecting the nation by blaming the resistance for misleading them’. Eight members namely,Rajeev Satav, Syed Nasir Hussain and Ripun Bora of the Congress, Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session for creating ruckus in the Rajya Sabha (RS).

ALSO READ: Union Minister Suresh Angadi passes away due to coronavirus; President,PM express grief

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi , on 2nd Oct and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Congress will remark ‘Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas’.On October 10, state-level conferences will be held and from October 2 to October 31.On November 14, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, a memorandum along with signatures of two crore farmers will be submitted to President Kovind.

ALSO READ: ‘Looking forward’: PM Modi to Sri Lankan counterpart ahead of bilateral summit on Saturday