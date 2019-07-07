Former opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge may get top Congress post, Sachin Pilot also in race: Mallikarjun Kharge has emerged as one of the top contenders for the post of Congress president. The former opposition leader is likely to take over the top party post. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister could also get the job, reports said. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has opined that the post should be given to the young leader.

Former opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge may get top Congress post, Sachin Pilot also in race: With Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as the Congress president following the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, many leaders are in the race to grab the top party post. Among these, former opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge has emerged as the top contender, reports suggest. Kharge’s name was also mentioned in the past month, but he rejected the reports saying he is not in the race. The septuagenarian leader said that Gandhi is an appropriate choice in the party who could lead the Congress.

On the other side, Punjab Chief Minister and senior party leader Amarinder Singh has voiced for young party chief. Reports said that he supports a leader who has a mass public following like of Gandhi. They said that there could be three vice-presidents in the grand old party, giving the platform to young leaders. Other reports said that Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot could also emerge as a dark horse to take over the top post.

Earlier in a day, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary. After his resignation, Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora quit the post and recommended a three-member panel to lead the state Congress for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. Both the leaders tendered their resignation, citing Congress’ poor performance in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

After BJP-led NDA registered a massive win over Congress and framed government for the second consecutive term, many party leaders resigned from their posts across the country. The poll results dented the Congress which is currently headless following the resignation of Gandhi. The charge of the interim president was given to senior leader Motilal Vora.

